Joint Office of Homeless Services buys new building for severe weather, ready to distribute winter gear as temps drop

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - We may see below freezing temperatures on Friday, so the Joint Office of Homeless Services is ready to put their cold weather plans into action.
There are thousands of people in Multnomah County who are homeless and the JOHS says that number of people we're seeing on the streets has grown since the beginning of the pandemic.
"We do know from our outreach workers that more folks are certainly more visibly homeless, camping in more visible places," Denis Theriault, spokesperson for the JOHS, said. "They’re camping closer to services that’s why central city and the central east side you’ve seen more folks camping there."
With colder temperatures on the way, Theriault said they have plans in place to help keep people warm and off the street.
To activate their winter weather services though, certain thresholds need to be met.
"On nights when it’s 32 degrees or below, we’ve got a lot more outreach work going on and a lot more gear being distributed. When it gets 25 and below, we’ll open up extra shelter beds," Theriault said.
Through the CARES Act, Theriault said they purchased $1 million worth of winter necessities. If it gets to 32 degrees or below, their outreach teams will begin passing out that gear to the houseless community.
"Sleeping bags, blankets, tarps, tents, socks gloves hats coats all of the things people need to keep warm. Those teams have those materials on hand, and we’ll go through that pretty quick," Theriault said.
If we see temperatures drop below 25 this winter, he said they have another few hundred beds spread across a few, new locations.
"We purchased a building in North Portland, a former Rite Aid in arbor lodge that’s going to give us some beds this year. We're going to be able to use the convention center on severe weather nights which is really going to help, and we have a parking garage actually in Northeast Irving near the convention center with heaters and supplies," Theriault said.
However, with congregate shelters comes the risk for spreading COVID-19. Theriault said they plan to test everyone who seeks shelter.
"We’re going to get folks rapid tests, rapid COVID tests. So, if they come in, we have testers on hand, they’re ready to go. We have volunteers and staff on call to help," he said.
If anyone has a positive test, Theriault said the county will provide them a motel room to isolate in.
If you want to donate to the county so they can provide more winter gear to the houseless community, you can go to 211's website.
