MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Portland City Councilors and Multnomah County Commissioners got an update on the homeless crisis in the Portland area from the director of the Joint Office of Homeless Services on Tuesday.
One of the most important numbers we heard on Tuesday is this:
37,000 people across Portland, Gresham and Multnomah County got some kind of service in the 2019 fiscal year which is up from last year by about 2,000 people.
That is of course a great success story but there's still a lot of work to do.
The Joint Office of Homeless Services said one of the biggest unmet needs remains people experiencing chronic homelessness.
Which is defined by the U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development as "people with a disability who are literally homeless for 1+ years."
According to the 2019 point-in-time count, there are just over 4,000 people who are homeless in this area which is a figure holding steady.
But of those, 1,770 people in this area who are chronically homeless. That represents a 37 percent increase over the last two years.
77 percent of them are unsheltered and more than half have some kind of mental illness or struggle with substance abuse.
"What's most important is that we stick with people, that we build those relationships… not to give up on them if something happens, people need to know they can come back… until they're truly settled and stable,’ Director of the Joint Office of Homeless Service Marc Jolin said.
The Joint Office of Homeless Services also said one of the big problems here is a lack of supportive housing which is leading to a growing population of the "chronically homeless” making them more vulnerable and leading to longer stays in local shelters.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
