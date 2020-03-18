SALEM, OR (KPTV) - A Joint Special Committee met in Salem for the first time Wednesday to address the medical and economic crisis from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The committee made up of members of the House and Senate are charged with pulling Oregonians through this unprecedented and uncertain time.
The committee will address certain topics like medical concerns and public health.
Currently, Oregon does not have enough testing kits to help stop the spread of this sometimes deadly virus. Nor is there enough protective gear for first responders, and the experts don't think there are even enough hospital beds for those that will get sick.
The committee will also address the economy and how they can help Oregonians, especially those who are losing their jobs, get through this difficult time.
Food and housing assistance will be one major task, which may include rental and mortgage assistance.
The committee will have to figure out how to keep the state running, how to preserve businesses and jobs, and how to get unemployment benefits to people, including those who are quarantined.
The message from Governor Kate Brown and legislators is that we are not in the middle of the crisis, we are just at the beginning.
With more and more people losing their jobs, there will be less money coming into the state budget from income taxes.
It is a situation with needs at this point outweighing resources, and Oregonians won't know the full scale of it until the next revenue forecast on May 20.
The committee will come up with recommendations, and then there will need to be a special session to pass the legislation.
