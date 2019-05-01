Jonas Brothers announce tour stop in Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Jonas Brothers – Kevin, Joe and Nick – will be coming to the Rose City to perform in the fall.
The trio have scheduled a concert at the Moda Center for Sunday, Oct. 13 as part of their Happiness Begins Tour.
The tour kicks off Aug. 7 and includes performances in 40 U.S. cities, with Portland as one of its last stops.
The Jonas Brothers haven’t headlined a tour in almost a decade, but they have recently debuted new music with their singles “Sucker” and “Cool,” both of which are tracks on their upcoming album “Happiness Begins” that will be available for purchase June 7.
The tour will include special guests Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw.
Tickets for all the shows will go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 10 at LiveNation.com. Fans with the American Airlines Mastercard can take advantage of the presale that begins Tuesday, May 7 at 10 a.m.
