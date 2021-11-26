CORVALLIS, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon State Head Football Coach, Jonathan Smith, has agreed on a new contract that takes him through the 2027 season.
Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Scott Barnes made the announcement on Friday.
“Coach Smith has led the resurgence of our football program in a way that has made all of Beaver Nation proud,” Barnes said.
Smith has led Oregon State to a 7-4 record this season heading into Saturday’s regular-season finale at Oregon. The Beavers are bowl eligible for the first time since 2013.
“I want to thank the Oregon State administration for making this commitment to our football program,” Smith said.
“The continuity of our coaches and football staff has been a key reason for the success our student-athletes have had on the field, in the weight room and in the classroom. I’m thrilled the work by everyone in our program has been noticed, and they are being rewarded to help us continue to build this in the best possible way.”