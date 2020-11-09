PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Trail Blazers announced Monday that Jordan Kent will be the new television play-by-play broadcaster.
Kent filled in as play-by-play broadcaster for Kevin Calabro during the NBA restart in Orlando last season. Calabro announced he was stepping down from the role in July to focus on family.
The team says Kent will begin his first full year in the new role at the start of the 2020-21 season.
"Jordan has been an excellent member of the Trail Blazers broadcast team since 2016 as Television Studio Host and really stepped up to take on the play-by-[lay role during the NBA restart last season,” said Chris McGowan, President & CEO of the Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter. “We’re extremely excited to see Jordan step into his new role as television voice of the Trail Blazers alongside our fantastic broadcast team of Lamar Hurd, Brooke Olzendam, Michael Holton and Travis Demers.”
Previously, Kent hosted the Toyota Pregame Show, McDonald’s Halftime Show, Postgame Show and Trail Blazers Courtside alongside Michael Holton.
He brings more than 20 years of basketball knowledge after a successful career, including Oregon First Team All-State recognition in high school and three Defensive Player of the Year awards for the University of Oregon men’s basketball team. He also received Pac-10 First Team All-Academic honors twice during his career.
Each summer, Kent hosts his "Just Kids Skill Camps" for more than 1,500 kids across Oregon and Southwest Washington.
“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to step into the television play-by-play role,” said Kent. “I have some pretty big shoes to fill, following in the footsteps of the great Kevin Calabro, but I’m up for the challenge and feel great support from the entire broadcast team and all of Rip City.”
The 2006 UO graduate lives in the Portland area with his wife, Tiffany, and their two sons.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Calabro stepping down to focus more on family sounds more like he took the option of resigning instead of getting term'd. I think the real "focus" part here, was what woke Portland focus groups like, and the whole league doing their hiring now based on fear of BLM. Btw, once the 'zers were gone in Orlando, I didn't watch another second of NBA ball, and I'll likely not watch any when they come back.
