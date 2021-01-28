Josephine County health staff hold COVID-19 vaccination clinic on snowy highway

JOSEPHINE COUNTY (KPTV) - On Tuesday afternoon public health staff in Josephine County made sure remaining doses of the COVID-19 vaccine didn’t go to waste after being stopped along Highway 199 because of snow conditions.
Michael Weber, Josephine County Public Health director, says he and several other staff members were concerned the doses that were left over after a vaccination clinic in Cave Junction were going to go to waste.
“For all the rules there are around administering vaccines, the number one rule for us is that nothing goes to waste,” said Weber.
That’s when they went car to car and asked people if they’d like to get the vaccine. One man was so excited to get it he couldn’t contain his excitement.
“The guy had jumped out of his car and taken his shirt off and was standing there in the blizzard just waiting to get a needle in the arm. He was so happy,” said Weber about the man.
Christi Siedlecki and her son helped volunteer at the clinic and got stuck driving back as well on Tuesday. They said they were so touched by what they witnessed as they waited.
“They were just determined to get those six doses to people. And oh my gosh it just, it filled me with immense pride about my community,” said Siedlecki.
Josephine County says it’s helping people get scheduled for their second COVID-19 vaccine. The six doses that were used were meant for people in Grants Pass. The health department says it will be rescheduling with those people and they’ll still get their vaccine.
