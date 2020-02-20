MEDFORD, OR (KPTV) - A Josephine County man pleaded guilty to making threats online about a mass shooting at YouTube’s San Bruno, California headquarters on Thursday.
According to court documents, sometime around August 2018, YouTube removed Gregory Douglass's, 37, of Cave Junction YouTube channel for violating the platform’s terms of service.
On Aug. 23, 2018, Douglass responded to the band by posting five tweets threatening violence against YouTube employees. In one of the tweets, he threatened a “bigger mass casualty” event, and appeared to reference an incident that happened at the company’s headquarters that left three employees injured in April 2018.
In Sept. 8, 2018, Douglass posted a tweet stating: “Hey why do you guys keep ignoring me would it be better if I leave you with no other options like your [sic] leaving me…I’m beyond pissed…I wonder how I should deal with this frustration.” Finally, on Sept. 17, 2018. He made a direct threat at one of YouTube’s senior leaders saying: “…I’m coming for you today #pray.”
On Oct. 4, 2018, a federal grand jury in Medford returned a one-count indictment charging Douglass with cyber stalking.
On Friday, he was charged with one count of making interstate communications with the intent to extort by criminal information, according to the district attorney.
As part of the plead agreement, Douglass agreed to pay restitution in full to his victims as determined and ordered by the court in sentencing.
Douglass is facing a maximum of five years in prison, $250,000 fine and three years of probation.
“Threatening a mass shooting is a serious crime whether or not an individual plan to act. This is a crime that undermines Americans’ fundamental right to live and work without fear,” said Billy J. Williams, U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon. “We will continue to diligently respond to and prosecute criminal threats of violence to the fullest extent of the law.”
He is set to be sentenced on May 14, 2020.
