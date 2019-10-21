PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A special flight took off from Portland International Airport destined for Washington, D.C. on Monday.
It’s a Journey of Heroes flight.
The trip included 15 veterans of World War II, Korea and Vietnam.
Journey of Heroes offers senior veterans the opportunity to visit war memorials created in their honor in Washington, D.C.
One of them Monday was 95-year-old Ada Wyn Parker, who lives in The Dalles.
Parker said she posed for an iconic Rosie the Riveter poster 75 years ago. Parker was in the Navy, worked on planes and that poster helped recruit other women into the military.
Her family couldn’t be prouder of Parker.
“They were the first women to be hired,” said Deborah Sands-Chapa, Parker’s granddaughter. “And she made 62 cents an hour. And she changed the definition for women. How exciting is that?”
Others on Monday’s flight include 99-year-old Tualatin resident and WWII veteran, Noel "Rocky" Lessard. Lessard was joined by his son, who said Lessard recently lost his wife and this trip gave him something to look forward to.
Bobby Beauchamp, 86, of Hood River, was also heading to Washington, D.C. on Monday’s flight. Beauchamp is a WWII veteran who served on a carrier submarine chaser.
Journey of Heroes trips are made possible by nonprofit partners Vital Life Foundation and Wish of a Lifetime.
