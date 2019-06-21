Judge: 14-year-old responsible for starting fire that killed grandpa, hurt grandma in Willamina

WILLAMINA, OR (KPTV) – A 14-year-old boy is responsible for starting a fire that killed his grandpa and injured his grandma in Willamina, according to a judge.
In court Friday, Nicholas Aulig was found to be within the jurisdiction of the court on all of the charges he’s facing. That’s the juvenile court equivalent of a guilty verdict.
This is all for a fire he started at his grandparent’s house in Willamina in June last year. The fire killed his 79-year-old grandpa, Dieter Aulig, and burned his grandma, Theresa Aulig.
The 14-year-old was found within the jurisdiction of the court on two counts of murder, two counts of arson in the first degree and aggravated theft in the first degree.
Detectives believe the boy and two other teenagers conspired to steal $50,000 from his grandparents. The two others are also facing murder charges connected with the fire on Southwest Tenbush Lane.
FOX 12 spoke to the dad of one of them in court Friday. The man did not want to go on camera but said this has been very difficult for them and said he’s just glad it’s almost over. His son, Jacob Brooks, and the other teen, Gerald Wayne Wolfe, are still awaiting trial. They’re expected to appear in court in September. Aulig has a hearing scheduled for July to determine what’s next for him.
