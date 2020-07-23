Judge blocks federal officers in Portland from arresting journalists, legal observers at protests

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A federal judge issued a ruling Thursday that blocks federal officers in Portland from arresting journalists and legal observers not suspected of committing a crime.
The temporary order came in response to a lawsuit filed by the ACLU of Oregon.
The order already bars Portland Police from arresting or attacking journalists and legal observers.
The court order also bans federal officers from seizing any photographic equipment, audio or video recording equipment or press passes from journalists and legal observers or ordering journalists or legal observers to stop photographing, recording, or observing a protest.
The lawsuit was filed on behalf of legal observers and local journalists.
“This order is a victory for the rule of law,” said Jann Carson, interim executive director of the ACLU of Oregon in a news release Thursday. “Federal agents from Trump’s Departments of Homeland Security and Justice are terrorizing the community, threatening lives, and relentlessly attacking journalists and legal observers documenting protests. These are the actions of a tyrant, and they have no place anywhere in America.”
The order is in effect for 14 days.
The ACLU of Oregon has also filed a lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Marshals Service and the city of Portland for attacking volunteer street medics. That case is currently pending.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
You notice there have been no instances of this happening. They got an injunction to stop something that wasn't happening
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.