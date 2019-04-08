Judge denies request to move Jeremy Christian’s trial out of Multnomah Co.

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A judge denied a request from the lawyers of Jeremy Christian, a man accused in a deadly stabbing aboard at Portland MAX train in 2017, to move his trial out of Multnomah County due to negative publicity.
The attorneys last week presented their arguments as to why they believe his trial should be moved out of the county, and the judge said she’d make her decision over the weekend.
Christian was arrested nearly two years ago after investigators say he yelled hate speech at two young women, one of whom was wearing a hijab. Police say Christian stabbed three men who tried to intervene.
Investigators said Christian killed Ricky John Best, 53, of Happy Valley, and Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche, 23, of Portland. Micah David-Cole Fletcher, 21, of Portland, was also stabbed and seriously injured, but he survived.
The alleged crimes gained nationwide attention, and Christian’s attorneys say the numerous media reports on the case prevent him from getting a fair trial.
Christian is due back in court again later this month.
