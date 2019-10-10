WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A judge has dismissed a large part of a multi-million dollar lawsuit filed by an Oregon State Police trooper who was shot in the line of duty.
Nic Cederberg was shot 12 times on Dec. 25, 2016. He spent more than a month in a hospital and went through numerous surgeries.
In November 2018, Cederberg and his wife, Hayley, filed lawsuits totaling $30 million against several agencies including Washington County, the Washington County 911 dispatch center and Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center in Tualatin.
They say the case was mishandled and claim dispatchers didn’t warn him about how dangerous the suspect was the night of the shooting.
On Christmas Day 2016, Cederberg was shot several times by murder suspect, James Tylka, following an intense chase. Tylka was no stranger to law enforcement.
The lawsuit claims a deputy had visited Tylka’s home before on a domestic violence call. Tylka wasn’t arrested – Cederberg says that was a mistake.
After the visit, the lawsuit claims Tylka attempted suicide about a month before shooting Cederberg and was taken to a hospital then, but Cederberg claims doctors failed to admit Tylka for psychiatric care.
After his release from the hospital, law enforcement says Tylka shot and killed his wife in King City. That’s when the chase and officer-involved shooting occurred.
Cederberg's lawsuit claims dispatchers never told him that Tylka had just shot his wife and was armed and suicidal.
Court documents show a judge dismissed that part of the lawsuit and claims against Washington County.
A portion of the lawsuit against Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center is still pending, as Cederberg, his wife and their legal team are filing a response to a motion by the hospital.
