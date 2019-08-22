WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A 54-year-old man was found guilty on charges including rape after two kids say he sexually abused them, the Washington County District Attorney’s Office says.
The sheriff’s office started investigating James Kee Taik Park in May 2016 after a family member alerted authorities to possible abuse.
Both kids were known to Park and one made disclosures of abuse to a babysitter and a family member, prompting the investigation, the attorney’s office says. The second child reported similar abuse during the same time frame.
The kids were taken to CARES Northwest, where they told investigators Park sexually abused them, the attorney’s office says. The older child said the abuse occurred multiple times.
Park appeared in court Wednesday and was found guilty of first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, and five counts of first-degree sex abuse. He is due back in court Sept. 12 for a sentencing hearing.
