MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A judge decided Monday morning whether more evidence can be brought in ahead of a trial against a man charged in a deadly 2017 MAX train attack.
Last week, the state filed two motions ahead of Jeremy Christian’s trial to bring in more evidence.
The first would allow the jury inside the MAX train where Christian is accused of stabbing and killing two men and injuring another in May 2017. Jurors would learn the layout, dimensions, size, and space of the cars, according to prosecutors. The defense said walking through the train is not needed to help with evidence and would only create a somber memorial-like feeling.
On Monday, the judge granted that motion. She also granted the defense's request to allow Christian to go on that tour.
For the second motion, the state asked the judge to show video to the jury taken a day before the attack. The video shows what prosecutors say is Christian yelling slurs, calling out Christians, Muslims, Jews, and threatening to stab people.
Prosecutors added that it shows Christian’s intent. The defense argued the video doesn’t show intent, saying that Christian can’t be singling out people since he named most people in the U.S.
The judge said she'll need a few more days to make a decision on the second motion - saying she needs to do more research.
The next step is the jury orientation, which is set for Friday. The judge said Christian will be present for that.
Christian's trial is scheduled to begin on Jan. 21.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.