PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A federal district judge has granted a temporary 14-day restraining order in part that stops Portland police from using tear gas.
Chief U.S. District Judge Marco Hernandez issued his ruling Tuesday evening.
The order says that Portland police must restrict their use of tear gas, and it should only be used in a situation where the lives or safety of the public, including those housed at the Justice Center or police, are at risk. It says tear gas must not be used to disperse crowds where there is little or no risk of injury.
Portland police have used tear gas during recent protests to disperse the crowd when they say those protests have turned violent. According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers have not used tear gas in the last two days after Mayor Ted Wheeler said Saturday that it should only be used when life is in danger.
Nonprofit Don’t Shoot Portland filed a case last week arguing that Portland police officers are using tear gas indiscriminately against crowds of peaceful protesters, and that the use of tear gas could also increase the risk of coronavirus transmission.
During a hearing Tuesday afternoon, an attorney representing the plaintiffs and an attorney for the city laid out their arguments for Judge Hernandez on why or why not a temporary ban should be issued while the main case works its way through the judicial system.
An attorney representing Don't Shoot Portland, Jesse Merrithew, said Tuesday that using tear gas on crowds of people when only select individuals are acting unlawfully violates the First and Fourth Amendments. Preventing officers from getting injured and preventing damage to the Justice Center is one thing, Merrithew said, but “that does not explain the police conduct following the use of tear gas away from the Justice Center.”
Naomi Sheffield, an attorney for the city of Portland, began the defense arguments by saying that the city’s interest is promoting peaceful protests and using the “least amount of force necessary, preferably no force.”
Sheffield pointed out that the city has limited police intervention during all of the protests, allowing protesters to gather in different parts of the city and march on streets, bridges and even the interstate without interfering.
The city argues that the use of tear gas is a last resort when the safety of the people incarcerated at the Justice Center along with employees and officers are at risk. Sheffield told the judge that police can’t “run in and grab people” when individuals in a massive crowd begin to throw rocks or fireworks at officers or the Justice Center.
Attorneys for the plaintiffs don’t agree.
“I would dispute whether in every circumstance they simply can’t do that, I think they can, and they’ve made that clear in the past,” attorney for the plaintiffs, Juan Chavez, told FOX 12.
Sheffield also mentioned that certain specific uses of tear gas in the recent protests may merit an evaluation, but that doesn’t mean tear gas should be banned altogether.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Let's hope the Judge has some common sense.
