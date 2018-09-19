Judge orders Beaverton business selling 'fake forms' to close

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - A Beaverton-based business touting the sale of “fake forms” was ordered by a federal judge on Monday to cease operations.
The case comes after the Federal Trade Commission filed a complaint and lawsuit against Steven Simmons and his business Novelty Excuses, which is licensed as Integrated Flight Solutions LCC.
Per the judge’s order, Simmons is no longer allowed to create, advertise or sell services for fake document creation or templates that allow purchasers to make their own fraudulent forms.
The website for Novelty Excuses was no longer operational as of Wednesday evening, but a Facebook page for the company boldly promotes services for fake forms. According to court documents, the business has been in operation since 2013.
An excerpt from the page says: “Are you looking to buy a fake doctor’s note, fake utility bill, fake car insurance or fake pay stub? Buying realistic fake medical records and the many other forms we offer has never been easier! That's because NoveltyExcuses.com provides authentic-looking doctor’s notes, utility bills, car insurance and pay stubs that were created from original documents! These forms will surely fool your friends, trick your family or make your coworkers jealous. No matter your need, we can help you!”
The most recent posts to the Facebook page were in December, and several posts refer to a $19.95 fee for documents.
An animated promotional video for the business walks potential customers through the process of using the service and downloading forms.
FOX 12 went to Simmons’ Beaverton home, but nobody answered the door.
According to public records, Simmons has held at least seven business licenses and LLCs in several states, including three in Oregon.
On state documents filed with the Secretary of State, Simmons claimed that two of his Oregon businesses operated out of Beaverton’s Murray Scholls Town Center. The strip mall is near his home, but FOX 12 found the suites listed on the licenses don’t exist.
Meanwhile, the FTC said the crackdown will cut down on crime. An employee wrote in a blog post about the case that the “sale of fake documents has far-reaching consequences.” The FTC further explains that the documents are often used to commit identity theft and loan fraud.
The FTC also filed complaints against two other businesses that it accuses of making fake documents. One of them is Innovative Paycheck Solutions out of California and the other is Abstract United out of Texas.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
