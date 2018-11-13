Judge: ‘Reason for concern’ about suspect accused of hitting people with car near PSU

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The man accused of driving his car onto a Portland State University sidewalk in May, hitting three pedestrians, was back in court today for a mental competency hearing.
On May 25, witnesses say Greg Porter drove his Mazda Tribute into three women, all of whom had to be hospitalized. According to police, Porter then drove off but they later arrested him in northeast Portland.
In June, the 61-year-old pleaded not guilty to the nine charges he is facing, including three counts of attempted aggravated murder.
The suspect was evaluated by a doctor on Oct. 29. During Tuesday's mental competency hearing, the presiding judge said, “Based upon that evaluation I do have reason for concern.”
Judge Nan Waller told Porter, after reviewing the 21-page evaluation, she has reason to doubt his ability to “aid and assist” his own defense attorney.
The state prosecutor asked the judge to proceed with the trial, but instead she ordered the suspected hit-and-run driver to undergo a 30-day evaluation at Oregon State Hospital, after which she will decide whether the case will proceed.
FOX 12 requested a copy of the initial evaluation, but was told it will not be made public.
According to the judge, Porter will be transported to the hospital for his next evaluation within a week.
