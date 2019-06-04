WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A Washington County judge ruled Tuesday, the state of Oregon is violating the constitutional rights of mentally ill criminal defendants.
The issue began a few months back when Criminal Defense Attorney Amanda Thibeault said she and other attorneys noticed a backlog at the Oregon State Hospital.
The hospital is where many criminal defendants are sent by court order to receive psychiatric treatment, when a judge finds them mentally unfit to stand trial.
“We started to notice clients who were dozens of days past the deadline,” Thibeault told FOX 12. “The state hospital has to transport someone within seven days and it doesn’t matter if they have a lack of resources, or a lack of funding, or they’re overworked.”
In May, Thibeault and three other defense attorneys filed a motion with the Washington County Circuit Court to hold OSH in contempt for violating these court orders.
Records obtained by FOX 12 show, a client of Thibeault’s was kept in jail for more than a month, after a judge ruled he could not stand trial.
According to the documents, while awaiting admission at OSH, Thibeault’s client’s mental health deteriorated. The records state, the defendant even shouted “delirious statements” while the court attempted to hold sessions.
“Where they’re stuck, before they’re being transported is in the jail.” Thibeault said, adding it’s precisely “where a mentally ill person shouldn’t be.”
The defense attorney said this is a violation of a person’s right to due process.
But, Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen sent FOX 12 this statement, saying in part, “Oregon State Hospital can’t continue to absorb patients at the rates that they are being sent by local courts and jails.”
Thibeault agrees the rate of misdemeanor criminal defendants being found unable to assist in their own trials is rising.
“The problem is we’re charging very mentally ill people with these low-level misdemeanors,” Thibeault told FOX 12.
FOX 12 obtained OSH patient data which shows, between 2012 and 2018, the average daily number of criminal defendants being treated at the facility, after being found unfit to stand trial, more than doubled.
In January of 2012, the daily average was 109.7. By the end of 2018, that number had risen to 254.3.
According to the Director of the Oregon Health Authority, operating above capacity compromises the safety and health of OSH’s patients. But, Thibeault argues the hospital does have beds, rooms available for more patients.
Tuesday, a judge ruled in Thibeault’s favor. The state will now have to pay $100 each day a defendant is not admitted into OSH, beyond the court ordered 7-day limit.
“A hundred dollars a day is a lot over time,” Thibeault said. But, according to her, “the reality is, that penalty is much cheaper than keeping somebody in custody.”
OSH confirms following the judge’s decision, it is reviewing its options and is even considering filing an appeal.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.