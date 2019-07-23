BATTLE GROUND, WA (KPTV) - The man accused of running a red light moments before hitting and killing a motorcyclist in Clark County went before a judge Tuesday morning.
Daniel Scott Berry, 33, was arrested Monday for vehicular homicide nearly two weeks after the deadly crash.
In court Tuesday, the state prosecutor asked the judge to set bail at $100,000 due to Berry's criminal history and his driving record.
Prosecutors say Berry has a pattern of falling asleep at the wheel and crashing. FOX 12 spoke with his family and they said that was something Berry has struggled with.
The Clark County judge set bail for $250,000. The judge said if Berry posts bail, then it'll be under supervised release and under several conditions, including not driving unless he has a valid license and proof of insurance.
Insurance is something prosecutors say Berry didn't have the morning of July 8, when the crash occurred.
According to court documents, witnesses say Berry was speeding when he went through the intersection of State Route 503 - 10th Avenue and Eaton Boulevard.
All witnesses told police that he made no attempt to brake for the red light.
One witness said he even honked his horn to warn Berry. That same witness told police he saw Berry weaving prior to the crash.
Court documents show that Berry told police a different story. In an interview with police on scene, Berry reportedly told them he was on his way home from a friend's house and had a green light at the intersection.
According to court documents, Berry told police that the motorcyclist hit him.
The motorcyclist, identified as John Christianson, 58, of Ridgefield, was taken to a hospital and later died from his injuries.
Christianson was a long-time Clark County resident and worked as Director of Engineering and Operations at Trail Tech in Battle Ground.
According to family, Christianson leaves behind his wife, two grown kids, and his mother and sister, along with other family and friends.
Berry is scheduled to be arraigned Friday morning.
