A Clark County judge has signed a temporary injunction, ordering Battle Ground teachers back to work.
After days of negotiations and lots of picketing, Battle Ground Public Schools has not been able to reach a deal with the Battle Ground Education Association.
This prompted district leaders to file an injunction on Thursday with the Clark County Court, to force nearly 900 teachers and certificated staff back to work.
The teachers have been on strike since Aug. 29, and students have missed 12 days of classes.
On Friday morning, a judge signed a temporary injunction. Teachers were ordered to return to class on Monday, Sept. 17.
In court, the judge said the Battle Ground strike is not legal and is hurting the community.
Judge says #teacherstrike illegal and is harming students and the community. Orders teachers in Battle Ground back to work Monday. #fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/Y2odp1bFyE— Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) September 14, 2018
FOX 12 spoke to both the district and teachers after the the court ruling was announced.
"We just want to get our kids back in school. We'll have to talk to the board about, you know, how that will work on Monday. We're just, you know, our primary concern is getting our kids back in class," said Superintendent Mark Ross.
"After all we've done, we give our heart and soul to this district," said a Battle Ground teacher.
But the question now is, will teachers obey the injunction?
The teacher union says the teachers will vote later Friday among themselves whether to obey the court order.
Before hearing teachers said If judge ordered a #temporaryinjunction they would vote on whether to follow the order. #fox12oregon #teacherstrike pic.twitter.com/7qWyHBZlb5— Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) September 14, 2018
If teachers do not go back to work on Monday, they could be found in contempt.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.