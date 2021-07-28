PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The deadly shooting of a 22-year-old man in northeast Portland last summer remains unsolved, and authorities are asking for the public's help to catch the person who pulled the trigger.
On July 28, 2020, just before 7:30 p.m., officers were called out to a shooting in the 800 block of Northeast Dekum Street. Officers arrived on scene and found Jordan Lee Louis suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Lifesaving attempts were unsuccessful and Louis was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner determined the manner of Louis' death a homicide. No suspect information has been released. A $2,500 reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers of Oregon for information that leads to an arrest in this case. Anyone who would like to submit a secure and anonymous tip can do so at www.crimestoppersoforegon.com or visit the App Store and download P3 Tips for your smart phone or tablet.
