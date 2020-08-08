PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Gun violence has continued to ravage through many Portland neighborhoods.
July 2020 was the highest number of shootings the city has seen in 30 years.
In the month of August, so far, there have already been nine shootings, according to Portland Police Bureau.
The month began with 150 rounds fired outside of an apartment complex at Northeast 87th and Glisan that left one woman injured with a gunshot wound to the arm and neighbors were terrified.
On Friday, two more shootings happened, one shooting was in the Lloyd District where a man was shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Portland police.
The other happened near Marine Drive left a woman shot but police said she is expected to recover.
On Saturday, officers responded again to another shooting, this one in North Portland for a burglary. As officers were on their way, they learned that a suspect vehicle had fled the scene with another one close behind. The vehicles had exchanged gunfire.
Alix Shreffler lives nearby and said she heard everything.
“I was woken up by the shot around 7:45 before my alarm went off, very loud but a single shot,” she said. “I heard the police megaphone saying come out with your hands up, you’re surrounded, and I didn’t pay much attention because I didn’t know how close it was.”
Shreffler lives around the corner but said she isn’t too concerned or worried.
“Honestly it was a single shot so that tells me it wasn’t anyone that was looking to actually like tear up the neighborhood or anything. I just assume it was one person having an issue with another person,” she said.
Police said both drivers were detained around 8:00 a.m. in Northwest Portland.
Anyone with information, you are asked to call PPB at 503-823-3333.
