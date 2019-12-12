JUNCTION CITY, OR (KPTV) – A woman was arrested Wednesday for hitting, slapping, and throwing her 3-year-old son against a wall, according to Junction City Police.
McKenzie Jean Baumgardner, 22, also allegedly and used marijuana in front the boy.
Baumgardner was arrested on multiple felony charges after police responded to her home late Wednesday night on a report of child abuse. Officers said they found her son’s face covered in blood.
Baumgardner told police her son’s face was bloody from what she described as her “popping him in the face” and accidentally hitting his nose.
Witnesses described additional violence against the boy, including Baumgardner once grabbing her son and throwing him against wall, according to law enforcement. In another incident, Baumgardner allegedly slapped him on his head and caused him to hit his head against a table.
Baumgardner’s boyfriend, Brian Domin Jr., 32, admitted to police that they did consume marijuana in front of the boy, but said they always made it clear that the products were medicine for adults.
Domin was also arrested and cited to appear on court on five misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.