JUNCTION CITY, OR (KPTV) - Junction City police are searching for a man they consider extremely dangerous after he fired gunshots at two different homes and threatened to kill multiple people on Tuesday.
At around 12:46 a.m., officers responded to the report of a shooting at a Junction City home. The 911 caller reported someone had fired a bullet into their home and went into the bathroom where the caller had just gotten out of a shower.
Police said the bullet went through a wall, partially penetrated another wall, and the remaining bullet fragments ricocheted around the edge of a tub coming to rest near the drain.
Officers searched the area, but did not locate a suspect.
Just after 11 p.m. the same day, officers were notified about a suicidal man who had just fired multiple rounds into a home in Harrisburg and was possibly returning to a different home in Junction City to harm his girlfriend.
Police said an investigation revealed that Victor Burgoyne, 44, had fired multiple gunshots into a home belonging to his girlfriend's parents and was threatening to kill other family members and friends if she did not meet up with him.
According to police, evidence revealed that Burgoyne was the suspect who fired a bullet into the Junction City home earlier in the day. The home belonged to a friend of his girlfriend.
Police said Burgoyne continued to make threatening phone calls and texts to his girlfriend throughout the day.
Burgoyne is described as a white man, 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 163 pounds, is balding/shaved/receding hairline, and has hazel eyes. He may be unshaven with a mustache and goatee that is brownish grey.
Police said Burgoyne may be driving a white 2003 Ford F-350 4-door crew cab pickup truck with Oregon license plate number 521LBY.
Burgoyne may also be towing a 20 to 25-foot Outback camper trailer with out-of-state license plates. The trailer is mostly white with light grey or beige trim near the bottom. Police said there is significant damage to the awning on the passenger side from striking a tree.
A multi-jurisdiction search is underway throughout Linn and Lane counties, but police said Burgoyne's location remains unknown.
According to police, Burgoyne is considered suicidal and extremely dangerous.
Anyone with information on Burgoyne or his whereabouts is asked to contact the Junction City Police Department immediately at 541-998-1245.
