JUNCTION CITY, OR (KPTV) – An elementary school in Junction City was placed in lock down Wednesday afternoon after police received a 911 call and say they heard kids screaming.
Officers using a GPS signal determined the call came from a cell phone at Laurel Elementary School in the 1400 block of Laurel Street.
Police say the call lasted a short time and dispatchers weren’t able to determine if the kids they heard were in trouble or if it was play. Attempts to call the phone back failed because the service for that device had been disconnected, the police department says.
Officers responded to the school and were advised that only minutes before, staff had become aware of a very suspicious circumstance that had them concerned. Law enforcement placed the school on lock down, searched the building and conducted a room-by-room search.
No threats were identified, no injuries were sustained, and all students, staff, and faculty were safe, according to police.
Police continue to investigate. They say details and the nature of the suspicious circumstances are currently under investigation.
According to police, the school just hours before had participated in an active-shooter mock exercise where staff and students had practiced safety skills that were used in the real incident.
