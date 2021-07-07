PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police say one driver has died after a crash involving two cars in northeast Portland that took place in June. On Sunday, June 27, at about 12:37 a.m., officers were dispatched to a collision between two cars at Northeast 148th Avenue and Northeast Halsey Street.
The investigation revealed that a car going east on Northeast Halsey Street drove through a red light and collided with a car going south on Northeast 148th Avenue. Both drivers were seriously injured in the collision and were transported by ambulance to the hospital. There were no other passengers in either car.
The driver of car going south was identified as 46-year-old Jeremy R. Hudson of Portland. On Tuesday. Hudson died as result of his injuries. This crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Officer Chris Johnson Chris.Johnson@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-2213.
This is the 33rd fatal crash in Portland in 2021.
