Juneteenth food drive being held at Thorns match

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - It’s a massive weekend for soccer fans in Portland as both the Timbers and Thorns return from international break to host the two Kansas City clubs with an 80% crowd of fully vaccinated individuals for the largest attendance at the stadium since March 2020.
Prior to the Thorns match on Sunday there will be a canned food drive for those in attendance. All fans have to do is drop off a non-perishable food item to the Oregon Food Bank Network upon entry at the gates. The Juneteenth food drive is being held at NWSL matches around the league this weekend and it came from the mind of the Thorns’ Crystal Dunn.
FOX 12’s Nick Krupke chatted with the team USA star who formed the ‘Black Women’s Player Collective.’
"Typically, to celebrate Juneteenth, a lot of people get together and have a cookout. I think that will be a little bit harder to pull off obviously given the status of the world still and I figure, doing a food drive where we would be able to keep food as a constant but we will also be able to encourage and invite everybody to join in and obviously Portland has a huge fan base and if people can just show up right before the game and bring some food. I think it's pretty convenient and easy. I am pretty excited for it and I am really grateful the Oregon Food Bank Network was so willing to be involved. They are obviously well equipped for this and I just sprung it on them kind of quickly but they were able to get everything in order and they have been absolutely incredible," Dunn said about the food drive.
In addition to Thorns vs. Kansas City on Sunday, the Timbers will play in front of an 80% filled park on Saturday night at 7:30 against Sporting KC on FOX 12 +. FOX 12’s Nick Krupke and club legend Willie Anderson will countdown to kickoff live from the pitch starting at 7:00 p.m.
Juneteenth the day the republicans told the democrats to give up their slaves.
