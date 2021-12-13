Jurassic retreat awaits those who look for a prehistoric paradise close to home

WASHOUGAL, Wash. (KPTV) - Off the beaten path in Washougal, dinosaurs have taken over an otherwise peaceful home, and you can get in on the action!
A new vacation rental transports you to a time where raptors and triceratops have been brought back to life, so you can see what it was like to hang out with the beasts or pretend like you’re in a blockbuster dinosaur movie! Dubbed the Jurassic retreat, the three bed-two bath getaway is a perfect place to escape for some prehistoric fun.
Creating the rental was a labor of love for Todd Perkins and his family, and in sharing it with the world he hopes that visitors have as much fun there as they did making it! FOX 12’s Ayo Elise popped by the retreat to get an up close look at the rental and to find out what it was like building animatronic dinosaurs by hand.
To learn more and to book your stay click here.