Jurors say 'yes' to all 6 questions presented by prosecutors in Jeremy Christian sentencing

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Jurors on Thursday unanimously answered yes to all six questions they were asked as part of the sentencing phase for Jeremy Christian in the deadly MAX stabbings.

The questions included:

  • If it is highly probable Jeremy Christian can’t be rehabilitated
  • That his crimes were precipitated by his unreasonable racial and religious bias
  • That he’s shown no remorse
  • That he has shown a callous disregard for human life
  • That he’s likely to commit future acts of violence
  • That he was at least 18 when the murders were committed

The jurors' answer means they agree with prosecutors that Christian likely can’t be rehabilitated, showed no remorse, and is likely to commit future acts of violence. The judge can use their findings in deciding Christian’s prison sentence.

Christian was convicted last week on all 12 counts against him, including two charges of first-degree murder. Other charges included attempted murder, assault, intimidation, unlawful use of a weapon and menacing.

Prosecutors want a true life sentence, while the defense is asking for the chance of parole after 30 years. The judge is expected to make a decision sometime next month.

Following Thursday's verdict in the sentencing phase, the court discharged the jury.

