Jurors say 'yes' to all 6 questions presented by prosecutors in Jeremy Christian sentencing

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Jurors on Thursday unanimously answered yes to all six questions they were asked as part of the sentencing phase for Jeremy Christian in the deadly MAX stabbings.
The questions included:
- If it is highly probable Jeremy Christian can’t be rehabilitated
- That his crimes were precipitated by his unreasonable racial and religious bias
- That he’s shown no remorse
- That he has shown a callous disregard for human life
- That he’s likely to commit future acts of violence
- That he was at least 18 when the murders were committed
The jurors' answer means they agree with prosecutors that Christian likely can’t be rehabilitated, showed no remorse, and is likely to commit future acts of violence. The judge can use their findings in deciding Christian’s prison sentence.
BREAKING: jurors have answered yes to all 6 questions prosecutors gave them in this sentencing phase for Jeremy Christian.The judge can use their findings as guidance in deciding Christian’s prison sentence.These are the questions:@fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/4oCcfImzX7— Kelsey Watts (@KelseyWattsKPTV) February 27, 2020
Christian was convicted last week on all 12 counts against him, including two charges of first-degree murder. Other charges included attempted murder, assault, intimidation, unlawful use of a weapon and menacing.
Prosecutors want a true life sentence, while the defense is asking for the chance of parole after 30 years. The judge is expected to make a decision sometime next month.
Following Thursday's verdict in the sentencing phase, the court discharged the jury.
RELATED:
- 2/26: Forensic psychologist takes stand during day 2 of sentencing phase for Jeremy Christian
- 2/25: Jeremy Christian wanted to write a song about MAX murders, prosecutors say as sentencing phase begins
- 2/14: Psychiatrist takes stand as final witness, diagnoses Jeremy Christian with alcohol abuse disorder
- 2/13: Video played in court shows Jeremy Christian threatening to stab people day before MAX attack
- 2/12: Neuro-psychologist testifies in Jeremy Christian trial: ‘There are some areas where he has more struggles than most’
- 2/5: Jeremy Christian laughs in court, detective details murder weapon in day 7 of murder trial
- 2/4: MAX stabbing survivor Micah Fletcher takes the stand in murder trial of Jeremy Christian
- 2/3: Officer testifies that Jeremy Christian said ‘I hope they die’ after MAX stabbings
- 1/31: ‘You a snitch?’: Witnesses detail bloody knife, Gatorade bottle on day 4 of Jeremy Christian trial
- 1/30: Day 3 of the Jeremy Christian trial: First officer to the scene recalls 'unfathomable amounts of blood' in deadly MAX stabbings
- 1/29: More witnesses take the stand as Jeremy Christian's trial enters day two
- 1/28: Surveillance from deadly MAX stabbings shown in court during first day of Jeremy Christian trial
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.