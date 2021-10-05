PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A 51-year-old self-proclaimed Proud Boy who became a fixture during last summer's protests in Portland has been convicted of nearly a dozen charges connected to acts of violence he committed "under the banner of free speech."

According to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office, a 12-person jury found Alan Swinney guilty of one count of assault in the second degree; two counts of unlawful use of mace in the second degree; two counts of unlawful use weapon (paintball gun); menacing; attempted assault in the fourth degree; attempted assault in the second degree; pointing a firearm at another; assault in the fourth degree, and unlawful use of a weapon with firearm.

Prosecutors said Swinney shot a man in the face with a paintball for filming him; sprayed bear mace at people; pointed a loaded gun at protesters, and shot a woman in the chest with a paintball gun. The victim testified that the pain from her chest wound resulted in significant bruising and sleepless nights. When asked on the stand, Swinney indicated he believed she deserved it, according to the DA's office.

The trial, which happened exactly one year after Swinney's arrest in 2020, spanned six days. Prosecutors told the jury that Swinney perceived the racial justice protests as a "civil war" and shared posts Swinney made about "the left" and "antifa" on Parler, a right-wing friendly social media site.

“There was only one terrorist in Portland on those days, and it was Alan Swinney," Senior Deputy District Attorney Nathan Vasquez said in closing arguments.

Swinney moved from Texas to Sandy, Oregon, a few months before the protests began, court documents show. He's a self-proclaimed member of the Proud Boys and has a Proud Boys tattoo on his arm, but the group has distanced itself from Swinney.

A sentencing date has not been set