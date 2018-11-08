NEAR KEIZER, OR (KPTV) - A man arrested in connection to a crash that killed an 18-year-old woman north of Keizer has been found guilty of criminally negligent homicide.
Justin Coakley was driving north on Windsor Island Road North on Dec. 16 when he lost control of his truck and caused the vehicle to roll over, according to Marion County deputies.
Coakley and a passenger in his truck were rushed to a local hospital.
A second passenger in the truck, 18-year-old Karlie Thometz, died in the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies arrested Coakley in December last year after he was released from the hospital.
In court Thursday, Coakley was found guilty of criminally negligent homicide and DUII. Coakley is due back in court for sentencing on Nov. 28.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
