Jury finds man guilty of killing girlfriend’s 5-year-old daughter in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – A man accused of beating and a child to death in 2018 has been found guilty on charges including murder in the second degree and manslaughter in the first degree.
Ryan Burge during the incident was babysitting 5-year-old Hartley Anderson, of Vancouver, while her mother, Burge’s girlfriend, was at work, investigators said.
According to court documents, Burge told police he did not hurt the girl and that she hurt herself by banging her head against the wall during a tantrum. Investigators say they found “impacts to the drywall” in the apartment where she was found unconscious.
A doctor later determined that the child’s injuries could not have been self-inflicted.
According to court documents, Burge had been with Hartley’s mother for just three months when the incident occurred. An investigator wrote that Burge babysat the girl while her mother was at work and her other children were at school.
Burge has a criminal history dating back to 1999. He is due back in court for sentencing in early March.
Put it down! The mother should absolutely be charged as well, I am sick of these women who date unemployed criminals and leave him to babysit these poor innocent children! We can’t keep just writing off abused and murdered children, when mommy brings a violent criminal into their lives.
