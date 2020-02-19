PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Closing arguments were made Wednesday in the murder trial of Jeremy Christian.
The jury heard the final thoughts from prosecutors and defense lawyers regarding the May 2017 MAX stabbings.
Prosecutors spent three hours Wednesday making their closing arguments, going over evidence, witnesses and testimony from the case.
Prosecutors said Christian is a violent man, who they describe as a racist and white supremacist. They said Christian was provoking people and looking for a fight when he stabbed three men on a MAX train, killing two of them.
“In that 11 seconds, the defendant has inflicted 11 stab wounds on three grown men,” said prosecutor Jeff Howes.
At one point Wednesday, Christian looked back, stretched and smiled as his own words played out in the courtroom.
“I hope they all die, I’m a patriot,” Christian told law enforcement after the stabbings.
“It doesn’t even seem like I need to argue too much whether or not we proved that case to you,” Howes said. “The evidence in this case, it’s overwhelming, it’s insurmountable.”
The defense painted a different picture, having asserted during the trial that Christian acted in self-defense.
“This was a state of extreme emotional turmoil, not the premeditated plans of a cold-hearted killer,” said defense attorney Greg Scholl.
Christian’s lawyers said he has mental health problems, and he was physically confronted on the train as he exercised his free speech that day.
“He was thrown down twice and told to get off the train. That’s the moment that his limbic system took over. That’s the moment when intent starts to become questionable. That’s the moment when self-defense becomes real.”
The defense agrees that what unfolded on the train is horrific, but they say jurors have to consider intent and not so much about what happened, but why it happened.
“His motivation was to defend himself, not to commit murder or the other crimes. That’s why he’s not guilty,” Scholl said.
Christian is facing 12 charges in connection with the deadly stabbings of Ricky John Best, 53, of Happy Valley, and Taliesin Myrddin Namkai-Meche, 23, of Portland. Micah David-Cole Fletcher was also stabbed, and survived the attack.
The jury has to come to a unanimous decision about whether Christian is guilty of the two counts of first-degree murder. On the other charges, he can be convicted by a margin of 10-2. Additionally, if he is not found guilty of first-degree murder, the jury can consider lesser charges, such as second-degree murder, manslaughter or criminally negligent homicide.
