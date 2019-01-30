PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man accused of killing another man and a dog in northeast Portland was arraigned on a seven-count indictment Wednesday.
Reza Chehrazi Mardani, 64, was arrested in connection to the death of George Michael Atkeson on Jan. 17. Mardani also allegedly tried to kill Darlene Marie Kelley and successfully killed her dog, Mai Tai, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office confirms Atkeson died of homicidal violence.
Mardani Wednesday waived his right to a probable cause hearing, according to the attorney’s office.
Portland police say the Jan. 17 shooting occurred at a home in the 5300 block of Northeast 74th Avenue. Officers responded after neighbors reported hearing gunfire.
Mardani is facing one count of murder with a firearm, one count of attempted aggravated murder with a firearm, one count of assault in the first degree with a firearm, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon with a firearm, one count of aggravated anima abuse in the first degree with a firearm and one count of animal abuse in the first degree.
Law enforcement members continue to investigate.
