PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A jury this week found a Portland man guilty of several sex crimes against a child, including rape.
Demarcus Ramone James, 43, is facing charges including sex abuse, sodomy, rape and initiating a false police report, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says.
Authorities allege James abused a 12 year old who lived in his apartment complex.
During a four-day trial, the state presented evidence that the child after the alleged abuse returned home crying and immediately disclosed the incident to her mother.
As the child was reporting the alleged crime, a third party known to James called emergency dispatchers and resorted a burglary at the apartment complex. Officers responded and spoke with James, who said he was assaulted by two unknown males upon returning to his residence.
Facts presented at trial showed after assaulting the victim, James initiated a false police report and lied about his home being burglarized, the attorney’s office says.
James was acquitted of two counts of sex abuse in the first degree and is due back in court for sentencing on Jan. 18 next year.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.