MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A 28-year-old man was committed to the Oregon State Hospital after a jury Thursday found him guilty except for insanity in connection to a domestic violence assault involving his grandmother.
The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says Matthew James Hegler severely injured his grandmother in June 2017 after she visited his home in southeast Portland.
Shortly after entering the residence, the attorney’s office says Hegler attacked the woman by punching her in the face and kicking her numerous times.
The assault inside the home continued for several minutes until the victim ran to her vehicle in an effort to escape, during which time the attorney’s office says Hegler kicked the vehicle’s driver side window and shattered it. The attorney’s office says Hegler continued the assault until the victim got the car in reverse and drove away.
During trial, the state called a medical expert who testified that Hegler had previously been diagnosed with several mental health disorders, but at the time of the attack, he had borderline personality disorder, antisocial personality disorder, and exhibited conditions consistent with malingering.
The attorney’s office says Hegler will be placed under the jurisdiction of the Oregon Psychiatric Security Review Board for a maximum period of 28.5 years.
The 12-person jury Thursday convicted Hegler of two counts of assault in the second degree constituting domestic violence, two counts of assault in the fourth degree constituting domestic violence, one count of unlawful use of a weapon constituting domestic violence, one count of menacing constituting domestic violence and one count of attempted strangulation constituting domestic violence.
The sentencing judge ruled that Hegler currently presents a "substantial danger to himself and others" and is not a proper candidate for release.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
