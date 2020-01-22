PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A questionnaire in the Jeremy Christian murder trial asks prospective jurors if they are familiar with the case, what they have read or heard about it and if they can be impartial if selected.
Wednesday was the second day of jury selection for Christian’s trial.
The detailed form asks questions about a prospective juror’s background, including personal experiences with law enforcement and public transportation. It also asks questions including, “Are you familiar with the term ‘White Nationalism’?” and “Are you concerned about bias crimes in Oregon?”
An additional question asks, “Do you have an opinion about groups such as Antifa or Patriot Prayer.”
Potential jurors are also asked to name three people, living or dead, who they admire greatly and who they hold in low esteem. They are also asked to report any bumper stickers or signage they or their family members have on their vehicles.
Jeremy Christian is accused of stabbing and killing two men – Ricky John Best, 53, of Happy Valley, and Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche, 23, of Portland – on a MAX train in northeast Portland in May 2017. A third victim, Micah David-Cole Fletcher, survived the attack.
Police said the three victims were stabbed after intervening as Christian yelled hate speech at two young women, including one wearing a hijab, on the MAX train.
Christian has made repeated outbursts during prior court appearances. On Tuesday, he wore jail clothes in court, even though the judge reminded him that he has the right to wear civilian clothes.
Christian said, “I don’t care how much time I get in prison or if I’m found guilty or innocent, all I care about is that people see what happened on the train.”
In court Wednesday, some jurors were asked to expand on their answers in the questionnaire. A few questions asked in court included, “Do you want to be part of this case?” and “What rights are worth fighting for?” which led to some discussion of free speech.
Attorneys also asked prospective jurors Wednesday if they would have an open mind if they’ve heard about this case before.
Jury selection is expected to continue all week.
Potential jurors have been advised to expect the trail to last through the end of February.
