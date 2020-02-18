PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The jury is set to hear closing arguments in the murder trial of Jeremy Christian.
On Tuesday, the jury was excused as lawyers for both sides worked with the judge on jury instructions. That includes the specific language and guidance jury members will receive as they deliberate each charge against Christian.
Christian is facing 12 criminal counts related to the deadly stabbings of Ricky John Best, 53, of Happy Valley, and Taliesin Myrddin Namkai-Meche, 23, of Portland, in May 2017. Micah David-Cole Fletcher was also stabbed, and survived the attack.
Christian has pleaded not guilty to every charge against him. His lawyers have stated he acted in self-defense.
Specifically, they have argued that Fletcher was engaged in coercion and third-degree assault when he tried to get Christian off the MAX train, while Namkai-Meche and Best were aiding and abetting him.
Prosecutors say there is no evidence to support those allegations.
Closing arguments will take place Wednesday.
The jury of 12 has to come to a unanimous decision about whether Christian is guilty of the two counts of first-degree murder. On the other charges, he can be convicted by a margin of 10-2.
RELATED:
- 2/14: Psychiatrist takes stand as final witness, diagnoses Jeremy Christian with alcohol abuse disorder
- 2/13: Video played in court shows Jeremy Christian threatening to stab people day before MAX attack
- 2/12: Neuro-psychologist testifies in Jeremy Christian trial: ‘There are some areas where he has more struggles than most’
- 2/5: Jeremy Christian laughs in court, detective details murder weapon in day 7 of murder trial
- 2/4: MAX stabbing survivor Micah Fletcher takes the stand in murder trial of Jeremy Christian
- 2/3: Officer testifies that Jeremy Christian said ‘I hope they die’ after MAX stabbings
- 1/31: ‘You a snitch?’: Witnesses detail bloody knife, Gatorade bottle on day 4 of Jeremy Christian trial
- 1/30: Day 3 of the Jeremy Christian trial: First officer to the scene recalls 'unfathomable amounts of blood' in deadly MAX stabbings
- 1/29: More witnesses take the stand as Jeremy Christian's trial enters day two
- 1/28: Surveillance from deadly MAX stabbings shown in court during first day of Jeremy Christian trial
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.