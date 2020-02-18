PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The jury is set to hear closing arguments in the murder trial of Jeremy Christian.

On Tuesday, the jury was excused as lawyers for both sides worked with the judge on jury instructions. That includes the specific language and guidance jury members will receive as they deliberate each charge against Christian.

Christian is facing 12 criminal counts related to the deadly stabbings of Ricky John Best, 53, of Happy Valley, and Taliesin Myrddin Namkai-Meche, 23, of Portland, in May 2017. Micah David-Cole Fletcher was also stabbed, and survived the attack.

Christian has pleaded not guilty to every charge against him. His lawyers have stated he acted in self-defense.

Specifically, they have argued that Fletcher was engaged in coercion and third-degree assault when he tried to get Christian off the MAX train, while Namkai-Meche and Best were aiding and abetting him.

Prosecutors say there is no evidence to support those allegations.

Closing arguments will take place Wednesday.

The jury of 12 has to come to a unanimous decision about whether Christian is guilty of the two counts of first-degree murder. On the other charges, he can be convicted by a margin of 10-2.

