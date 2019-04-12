PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A verdict was reached Friday in a case filed by a Portland woman who says police used excessive force against her during a 2017 protest.
The verdict was not unanimous - with nine jurors finding in favor of the city and three against.
The encounter on Feb. 20, 2017 between demonstrators and Portland police was caught on video and happened during a protest after the police shooting of Quanice Hayes in 2017.
Peggy Zebroski, who was 66-years old at the time, says she was knocked down and dragged by a Portland police officer who pinned her head to the pavement and broke her nose.
Zebroski was taken to jail and charged with second-degree disorderly conduct, interfering with a peace officer and resisting arrest.
She hired a lawyer and the charges against her were dropped.
Through the ACLU, Zebroski filed a lawsuit in March 2018 against the city for excessive use of force, asking for $200,000 for pain and suffering.
On Friday, most of the jurors decided the officers did not intend to do harm and sided with the city.
"We demand better from our police. We demand better from our city," an ACLU attorney said after the verdict.
"I'm deeply disappointed by today's verdict. Not so much for myself but that we need to hold the police department accountable for their tactics," said Zebroski. "Portland Police Bureau has a history of treating peaceful protests as terrorism."
Zebroski said she will not stop demonstrating.
The City Attorney Tracy Reeve released a statement following the verdict, saying: "The City appreciates the time and attention given to this matter by the Court and the jury. We are grateful that the jury carefully considered the evidence and concluded that the police acted appropriately. We sincerely regret the unintended injury to Ms. Zebroski."
The ACLU says this is one of six lawsuits they've filed on behalf of people who they say were brutalized by police at protests between Oct. 2016 and June 2017.
(1) comment
I love it when justice is served. If this was up to the mayor and city council, they would have jailed all the police force and gave her millions. I am proud that a jury took the time to see the facts and do what was right.
