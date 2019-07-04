CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - If you're heading out on the highways on Thursday, be aware there are more eyes likely watching you.
Police and sheriff's departments have extra officers and deputies out on patrol, and they're looking out for bad behavior.
On 205, and traffic has been pretty light all day, but that doesn't mean you should be hitting the gas.
Deputies have been out here and on I-5, and they're watching for anyone who's driving irresponsibly.
Patrolling the streets and highways of Clackamas County on the fourth of July, there's rarely a dull moment.
Extra patrols on the holiday include motorcycle deputies, keeping a close eye on common trouble spots, like highway interchanges.
“There’s a lot going on. You have the 217 ramp, people are merging,” Sgt. Dan Kraus with Clackamas County Sheriff’s Department said. “They’re looking for speeders, first of all, and they’re looking for aggressive driving in those congested areas.”
Spending the holiday afternoon trying to slow drivers down to reasonable speeds and handing out tickets to those that push the limit.
Evening and night patrols will be focused on impaired drivers and handing out DUIIs.
“Just drive carefully. Don’t consume alcohol. And if you do consume alcohol, avail yourself of a designated driver or a ride-share program,” Sgt. Dan Kraus said.
With the idea that having fun doesn't have to mean being irresponsible.
“We encourage people to have fun. We want people to enjoy themselves, and we want them to do it in a safe way,” he added.
According to the national highway traffic safety administration, the month of July has the highest number of fatal crashes involving drunk drivers.
In 2017, the last year for which we have statistics, there were 137 fatal crashes involving impaired drivers in Oregon.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.