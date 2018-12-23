Just in time for Christmas – Mother Nature dumped more than a foot of fresh powder on Mt. Hood.

Sunday, Mt. Hood Meadows reported more than a foot of new snow since Saturday and expects to get at least another six inches during this latest winter storm. A spokesman said Sunday might’ve turned out to be the busiest of the season so far.
Landon Inman came out to enjoy some night skiing with his friends.
“It’s been dumping pretty much the whole time,” Inman said. “It’s supposed to go all night, so (I’m) pretty excited about it.”
Snowboarder Brant Scheibner said he constantly checks the forecast and tries not to miss any powder opportunities.
“The conditions are so epic tonight,” Scheibner said. “Fresh powder refills for days — wind’s blowing just perfect, snow’s dumping — almost every run you have fresh powder.”
For those who prefer to go down the hill with their feet in the air, the snowflakes filling the sky only added to the festivity during cosmic tubing at Mt. Hood Skibowl.
The resort sold out tickets Sunday night for its earlier evening sessions of tubing.
“It was amazing,” said Hunter Harris of his first run down the hill. “First it got a little slow, and then I went super speedy and I (spun) around a couple of times, then I fell out of the thing.”
“We were really hoping it would be snowing on the mountain and it is, so it’s awesome,” said Hunter’s mother, Amber. “It’s a good Christmas present.”
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
