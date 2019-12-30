PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – It’s been just over a year since the Portland Police Bureau announced it was re-organizing its Gang Enforcement Team to focus on an overall reduction in gun violence across the city, and officers within the new Gun Violence Reduction Team say so far it’s been a success.
In October 2018, former Chief Danielle Outlaw announced the restructuring, with the former gang unit’s roughly 30 officers instead tasked with investigating all shootings across the city, gang-related or otherwise.
“With the increased call load, we’re on pace to, just our unit alone, investigate 400 shootings. So our workload has more than doubled,” said Officer Andy Polis, a 16-year veteran on the force.
Polis and his partner, Officer Dewey Madison, work the afternoon shift, from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. They begin investigations into shootings, which they pass on to day-shift detectives, but also follow up on leads from active investigations.
“I think the advantage is having it all in one house. There’s less chance to miss things. And there’s a better chance to link things together,” said Lt. Jason Pearce, who supervises the GVRT.
So far this year, Pearce said, the GVRT has recovered 954 guns during its investigations, which is roughly on par with the previous year.
In the months after the re-organization, shootings per months trended gradually downward, from 35 in December to 29 in April, according to the bureau's internal statistics.
"For me, I would like a solid two years, a full year-to-year comparison before we can really draw conclusions," said Pearce.
When the GVRT was still the gang unit, its officers were criticized for focusing disproportionately on communities of color in two audits conducted by the City Auditor’s Office.
More recently, analysis of the bureau’s traffic and person stops found members of Portland’s black community were stopped disproportionately more often.
Much of the GVRT’s stops and contacts are proactive, at an officer’s discretion or instinct, which opens the unit up to similar criticisms, but Pearce said data, while useful, doesn’t paint the entire picture.
“What we’re focused on now and what we’re doing now is it’s intel driven. The folks that we’re looking for, that we’re stopping, whether it’s a traffic stop, a person stop, a contact, whatever it is, there’s intel behind that,” said Pearce.
Although there is insufficient data to determine whether or not the GVRT is actually succeeding in reducing gun violence, the officers involved say they’re willing to change their model and involve.
