"Just tell them that this thing is real:" Daughter of Cornelius woman hospitalized with COVID-19 shares her message

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - As Oregon sees more hospitalizations from COVID-19, we're hearing from a woman whose mom is in the hospital about what this situation is like for families.
Trina Nees says her mom, 87-year-old Trudy Howser, is usually full of energy.
"She's all over the place with her 91-year-old best friend ya know and the two of those ladies they call them the "Golden Girls" wherever they go around her city," Trina said.
But a few weeks ago, Howser wasn't herself. They thought maybe the flu based on her symptoms. Then by Thanksgiving, she got much worse.
"So we called 911, and they took her to the hospital. By then, she had almost 103 fever; they tested her for the virus she had the virus," Trina said. "She had to stay in the ER overnight, and most of the next day because there were no beds available for patients."
Trina said her mom's been in the hospital in Hillsboro ever since. The past couple of days, she's been a little bit better, but she has pneumonia in both lungs and is at risk for a blood clot, stroke, or heart attack.
"I called her before I was gonna talk to you and said, hey mom, I'm gonna talk to the people on the news about what's going on with you, how do you feel about that, and she goes, could you just tell them that this thing is real and to wear their masks and stay home because it's lonely by yourself in the hospital," Trina said.
She and her husband, Matt Nees, say knowing she's alone has been one of the hardest parts.
"We can't go see her, we can't just call her on the phone because of her oxygen levels, it's really hard for her to keep talking," Matt said.
"She definitely has days where she cries, and that hurts because nobody likes to see their parent cry," Trina said.
How she got sick in the first place, they have no idea.
"She tried so hard to avoid getting it, and we just don't know," Trina said.
Now they hope everyone else will take every precaution to avoid getting or spreading the virus.
"You don't know how you're going to end up when it's all said and done," Matt said.
And they say whatever people can do to avoid going to the hospital for any reason helps a taxed healthcare system and the patients they're caring for.
Matt and Trina aren't sure when Howser might be released from the hospital or if she'll be able to go home from there. Trina said she might need to go to an assisted living facility to help get her strength back.
