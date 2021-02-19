SALEM, OR (KPTV) - A group of volunteers are trying to help their neighbors clean up debris caused by snow and ice that hit last weekend.
"I seen a need and I’m tired of being a drain on my community. I just wanted to give back," Aaron Burrell said.
Burrell is heading up the small band of brothers made up of college friends and fellow members of his church.
The Keizer man felt compelled to help his community after the storm wreaked havoc on trees and powerlines. So Burrell put the word out on Facebook looking for others to help.
"Something really important to do to help the community," said volunteer Michael Jean-Baptiste. "I saw the video and I know Aaron is my friend and I decided to come."
Burrell rented a U-Haul and a chainsaw, then rallied a couple dozen friends to meet at the State Capitol building Friday morning to go tackle some of the hardest-hit areas in Salem.
"We’re just going to knock it out. Whether there’s one of us or 20 of us, we don’t care," Burrell told FOX 12.
Burrell says they have some burn locations set up so they'll drive debris to those spots, and possibly donate some of it as well.
great but just watch out for the power lines in those trees
