PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Friends and family members of a Eugene man killed in Portland held a vigil for him Wednesday night, hoping to bring attention to his case and to find his killer.
Tajheondre Price, 27, was shot and killed at the Glass House Tavern in northeast Portland in 2018. Police haven’t released many details about the case and have not released any information about a possible suspect.
“I just want there to be justice for my son,” Sarah Graf, Taj Price’s mother, said.
Price was shot several times and died Oct. 23, 2018 around 1:30 a.m. outside of the Glass House Tavern off Northeast Sandy Boulevard.
Price’s family says he was a family man in town to see one of his kids. They say he was visiting friends at the bar when he was killed.
“He knew the people that worked at the bar,” Graf said. “He was literally in the wrong place at the wrong time and paid for it with his life.”
Police say someone else involved in the shooting was shot and arrived at a hospital in a private car around the same time at Price. Law enforcement has not released any information about that person, but said at the time of the shooting they did not believe there was any threat to the public.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.