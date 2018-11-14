PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Justin Timberlake’s planned performance in Portland this week has been postponed.
Timberlake’s “Man of the Woods” concert was scheduled for Friday at the Moda Center. Live Nation announced Wednesday that the show will now take place Feb. 18.
Tickets already purchased for the show will now be honored in February. Refunds will be made if necessary at the point of purchase, according to promoters.
Timberlake has had to postpone a number of concerts due to the singer’s bruised vocal cords.
“Justin Timberlake is sorry for the inconvenience to his fans and looks forward to seeing everyone at the rescheduled events,” according to a Live Nation statement.
Timberlake last performed in Portland in November 2014.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.