PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - One person was arrested and another is sought after police say they broke into an elementary school in southeast Portland Wednesday morning.
Officers responded to Alder Elementary School, located at 17200 Southeast Alder Street, at around 3:30 a.m. after the security alarm went off.
When officer arrived to the scene, they arrested a juvenile who was found burglarizing the school.
Police said a second suspect fled from the school and has not been located.
Burglary detectives will continue the investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident should call the police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.