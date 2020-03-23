Juvenile arrested as second suspect in NE Portland shooting

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police have arrested a second suspect in connection with a shooting in northeast Portland last month.
The shooting occurred on Feb. 3 near the intersection of Northeast Cully Boulevard and Northeast Killingsworth Street.
Said Salah, 21, was arrested in connection with the shooing on March 2. He was booked into the Multnomah County Jail and faces charges including felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon, menacing, possession of a leaded firearm, and two counts of attempted murder.
Police last week identified and arrested a juvenile suspect in connection with the shooting. The suspect, a male, was lodged at the Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Center, where he faces charges including attempted murder, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, menacing, and possession of a leaded firearm in public.
Detectives have recovered key pieces of evidence in the investigating, including a semiautomatic firearm. No additional information has been released.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.