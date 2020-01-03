UMATILLA, OR (KPTV) – Deputies are investigating a deadly crash that occurred near Hermiston.
The crash around 4 p.m. on New Year’s Day involved two vehicles and occurred on Highway 207 near milepost 21, according to the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office.
The drivers were headed in opposite directions when the crash occurred. A juvenile inside one of the vehicles died from injuries, the sheriff’s office says.
The cause of the crash is under investigation. No additional information was immediately available for release.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.